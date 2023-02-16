This spring, Worriers, the band led by punk rock singer-songwriter Lauren Denitzio, will release the new album Warm Blanket. Denitzio recorded the album at home, with Against Me!’s Atom Willard adding drums remotely. We’ve already posted lead single “Pollen In The Air,” and now Worriers have shared another one called “Prepared To Forget.”

“Prepared To Forget” is a warm, fond song about old friends making dumb decisions. You can hear echoes of Denitzio’s DIY pop-punk roots in the song, but it’s also got a grand, slow country-music feel to it. It feels sweeping and intimate at the same time. Check it out below.

<a href="https://worriers.bandcamp.com/album/warm-blanket">Warm Blanket by Worriers</a>

Warm Blanket is out 4/7 on Ernest Jennings Record Co.