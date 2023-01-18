Worriers – “Pollen In The Air”

New Music January 18, 2023 10:36 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Los Angeles standouts Worriers (overseen by singer/songwriter Lauren Denitzio) have announced their fourth full-length album, Warm Blanket, out in April via Ernest Jennings Record Co. Following 2020’s You Or Someone You Know, Warm Blanket was entirely recorded and mixed by Denitzio at home and features remote drumming from Atom Willard (Against Me!, Social Distortion). Today, Denitzio is sharing a lead single, “Pollen In The Air,” which comes with a lyric video animated by Denitzio.

According to a press release, Warm Blanket captures Denitzio looking at Worriers as more of a solo project than ever before, as they “unlearn the expectations of being in a band” and write music “that’s more in line with my actual influences.”

Listen to “Pollen In The Air” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Doom Scrolling”
02 “Prepared To Forget”
03 “Warm Blanket”
04 “Power Pop Mixtape”
05 “Creep”
06 “Pollen In The Air”
07 “Murder Ballad”
08 “Never Quite Kicks In”
09 “Provisional Hope”
10 “You Don’t Need Me”

Warm Blanket is out 4/7 via Ernest Jennings Record Co.

