Bodysync, the production duo comprising Giraffage and Ryan Hemsworth, are back with their first single since last fall’s “this edible ain’t shit.” The new one, “Rhythm,” is another huge sample-based disco-house loop, this time built around a simple spoken hook: “Move your feet to the rhythm of the beat.” Think DJDS meets the Avalanches — airy and pretty and straightforward and infectious. Watch the “Rhythm” video below.