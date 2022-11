The electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their BIG WOOF EP in September, and they teamed with Tinashe on the single “Body” early this year. Today they’ve got another contagious blog-house-ish bop called “this edible ain’t shit.” Over the course of two minutes, it rides increasingly harried synth riffs and an intensifying backbeat before settling back into a hard-thumping groove. Listen below.

this edible ain't shit by Bodysync