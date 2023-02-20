The London duo audiobooks, made up of David Wrench and Evangeline Ling, have announced a new EP called Gulliver, which will be out in April. It includes “Tryna Tryna Take Control,” a song that came out around this time last year, and three new tracks, and it serves as the follow-up to their 2021 full-length Astro Tough. Today, they’re sharing “Burnt Pictures” from it, which features the Manchester MC OneDa.

“Burnt Pictures is unlike anything we’ve written before,” the band shared in a statement. “When we toured for Astro Tough we took along the brilliant OneDa to open for some of the shows. We were playing Burnt Pictures as part of the set to try and explore different structures, and we invited up OneDa to freestyle with us, and it was exactly what the track was missing.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Burnt Pictures”

02 “Beekeeper”

03 “Tryna Tryna Take Control”

04 “Milan Fashion Week”

The Gulliver EP is out 4/14 via Heavenly Recordings.