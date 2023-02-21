Tiny Ruins – “Dorothy Bay”

New Music February 21, 2023 9:18 AM By James Rettig
Last month, the New Zealand band Tiny Ruins released their first new material since 2019, the lovely “The Crab / Waterbaby.” Today, they’re announcing a new album, Ceremony, their follow-up to Olympic Girls. It was inspired by bandleader Hollie Fullbrook’s wanderings around Manukau Harbour, and new single “Dorothy Bay” is all about the water. “You carry on/ The tide is a radar/ Breathing on/ Like it or not,” Fullbrook sang. “Picks you up with her signal/ Just as before/ There’s a strong pull harbour-way.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dogs Dreaming”
02 “Daylight Savings”
03 “Driving & Soaring”
04 “In Light Of Everything”
05 “Out Of Phase”
06 “Dorothy Bay”
07 “Seafoam Green”
08 “Earthly Things”
09 “Dear Annie”
10 “Sounds Like”
11 “The Crab / Waterbaby”

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.

