Last month, the New Zealand band Tiny Ruins released their first new material since 2019, the lovely “The Crab / Waterbaby.” Today, they’re announcing a new album, Ceremony, their follow-up to Olympic Girls. It was inspired by bandleader Hollie Fullbrook’s wanderings around Manukau Harbour, and new single “Dorothy Bay” is all about the water. “You carry on/ The tide is a radar/ Breathing on/ Like it or not,” Fullbrook sang. “Picks you up with her signal/ Just as before/ There’s a strong pull harbour-way.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dogs Dreaming”

02 “Daylight Savings”

03 “Driving & Soaring”

04 “In Light Of Everything”

05 “Out Of Phase”

06 “Dorothy Bay”

07 “Seafoam Green”

08 “Earthly Things”

09 “Dear Annie”

10 “Sounds Like”

11 “The Crab / Waterbaby”

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.