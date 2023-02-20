Watch Eddie Vedder, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, & More Pay Tribute To Leslie Jordan At Grand Ole Opry

Last night, a star-studded group of musicians, comedians, and friends gathered at the Grande Ole Opry House in Nashville to pay tribute to Leslie Jordan, the Chattanooga native who passed away last year. Jordan, best known as a comedian and for his role on Will & Grace, released his debut album Company’s Comin’ in 2021 after becoming something of a social media star during the pandemic.

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, and more were all on hand to sing songs and talk about Jordan. Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, and Margaret Cho also offered up tributes, and Dolly Parton sent a video message for the show: “You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories,” she said. “Everybody loves you, but I doubt that many of them loved you more than I did.”

As The Tennessean reports, Vedder (making his Opry stage debut) sang “Maybe It’s Time,” a song Jason Isbell wrote for the A Star Is Born soundtrack, with Lukas Nelson. “We’ve been thinking about this this show in this venue and this person every day, for so many days leading up to this,” Vedder said. “It’s a good thing to be emotional and be in the moment. But it also means that you might (mess) up a chord or two.”

“I was a little surprised to find out he was from Chattanooga,” Vedder joked. “Because when I saw him, I thought ‘Oh, he hails from the Diminutive Republic.”

Also on the set list for the night was Maren Morris teaming up with Ryan Hurd to sing her own “What Would This World Do,” and Tanya Tucker opened the night. Check out some video from the event below.

Eddie Vedder and Lukas Nelson, singing @JasonIsbell’s “Maybe It’s Time” in honor of the late Leslie Jordan tonight at the Grand Ole Opry House pic.twitter.com/3I8zyb0Moz — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) February 20, 2023

Watching @eddievedder and Lukas Nelson sing a @JasonIsbell song at Leslie Jordan’s memorial at the Opry House warmed my heart. pic.twitter.com/iFGaWfWKMy — Cammie Spillyards (@cammiespillyard) February 20, 2023