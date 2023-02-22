A couple years ago, Sub Pop Records scooped up the young singer-songwriter Hannah Jadagu after a couple self-recorded singles, and the label put out her debut EP What Is Going On? in 2021. Today, Jadagu is announcing her first full-length album, Aperture, which includes “Say It Now,” which came out last year. New single “What You Did” is crunchy and satisfying, a blast of fuzz accompanying Jadagu insistent chorus of “I know what you did.” The track comes with a music video directed by Leia Jospe — check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Explanation”

02 “Say It Now”

03 “Six Months”

04 “What You Did”

05 “Lose”

06 “Admit It”

07 “Dreaming”

08 “Shut Down”

09 “Warning Sign”

10 “Scratch The Surface”

11 “Letter To Myself”

12 “Your Thoughts Are Ur Biggest Obstacle”

Aperture is out 5/19 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.