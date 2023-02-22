Lost Under Heaven, the project that WU LYF’s Ellery James Roberts heads up alongside Ebony Hoorn, haven’t put out an album since 2019’s Love Hates What You Become, though they’ve put out a few stray singles since then, including “Teen Violence” and “Alpha Omega.”

Today, they’re sharing “Shadowboxing,” the lead single from a new album called Something Is Announced By Your Life! The band described the track as “a powerful reminder of the importance of acknowledging and embracing all aspects of ourselves, even those we may not want to face and how this can put us back into contact with the spontaneous joy of our ‘higher minds.'”

Check out a video for it below.