In April, the National will release their ninth album, called First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, and it features guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers. Upon announcing the new-album news, the National shared a lead single, “Tropic Morning News.” Today, the band is following up with another track from the album: “New Order T-Shirt.”

“To me, the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved,” Aaron Dessner says in a statement. “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

What’s especially cool, too, is that the National have teamed up with the New Order on a limited-edition New Order T-shirt. Proceeds from the sale will benefit a charity of New Order’s choice.

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out 4/28 on 4AD.