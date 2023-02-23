The National – “New Order T-Shirt”

New Music February 23, 2023

In April, the National will release their ninth album, called First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, and it features guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers. Upon announcing the new-album news, the National shared a lead single, “Tropic Morning News.” Today, the band is following up with another track from the album: “New Order T-Shirt.”

“To me, the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved,” Aaron Dessner says in a statement. “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

What’s especially cool, too, is that the National have teamed up with the New Order on a limited-edition New Order T-shirt. Proceeds from the sale will benefit a charity of New Order’s choice.

Listen to “New Order T-Shirt” below.

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out 4/28 on 4AD.

