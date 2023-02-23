Ruston Kelly – “Mending Song”
In April, country musician Ruston Kelly will release a new album, The Weakness. Earlier in the year, Kelly released its lead single and title track, and today he’s sharing another cut from the album, the banjo-led “Mending Song.”
The first track Kelly wrote for The Weakness, “Mending Song” came together during a solo trip to Joshua Tree in California. “I rented this little cabin out on 22 acres, just me and the coyotes, and ended up checking out a shop nearby and buying a baritone ukulele,” Kelly says. “I remember thinking, ‘This is so stupid — I’m trying to be that guy, going out to some cabin and writing my opus. Why don’t I just have some fun?'”
“Mending Song” also has a video directed, produced, and edited by Bella Mazzola,
and filmed by Andy Hawkes and Mazzola.
Watch and listen to “Mending Song” below.
TOUR DATES:
04/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ~
04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ~
04/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater ~
04/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground ~
04/17 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *
04/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *
04/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
04/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *
04/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird #
04/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache #
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #
04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
05/02 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #
05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
05/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^
05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^
05/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
05/09 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^
05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
05/12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up ^
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater ^
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^
05/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge And Music Hall #
05/19 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues #
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #
05/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads #
06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park SOLD OUT
06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery SOLD OUT
08/31 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall SOLD OUT
09/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park – SOLD OUT
09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park SOLD OUT
09/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill – SOLD OUT
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
~ w/ Annie DiRusso
* w/ Purr
# w/ Briscoe
^ w/ Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners
$ w/ Jenny Lewis
% opening for Noah Kahan
The Weakness is out 4/7 via Rounder.