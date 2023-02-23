In April, country musician Ruston Kelly will release a new album, The Weakness. Earlier in the year, Kelly released its lead single and title track, and today he’s sharing another cut from the album, the banjo-led “Mending Song.”

The first track Kelly wrote for The Weakness, “Mending Song” came together during a solo trip to Joshua Tree in California. “I rented this little cabin out on 22 acres, just me and the coyotes, and ended up checking out a shop nearby and buying a baritone ukulele,” Kelly says. “I remember thinking, ‘This is so stupid — I’m trying to be that guy, going out to some cabin and writing my opus. Why don’t I just have some fun?'”

“Mending Song” also has a video directed, produced, and edited by Bella Mazzola,

and filmed by Andy Hawkes and Mazzola.

Watch and listen to “Mending Song” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ~

04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ~

04/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater ~

04/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground ~

04/17 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

04/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

04/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

04/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *

04/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird #

04/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache #

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #

04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

05/02 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

05/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

05/09 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

05/12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up ^

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater ^

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

05/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge And Music Hall #

05/19 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues #

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

05/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads #

06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park SOLD OUT

06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery SOLD OUT

08/31 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall SOLD OUT

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park – SOLD OUT

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park SOLD OUT

09/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill – SOLD OUT

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

~ w/ Annie DiRusso

* w/ Purr

# w/ Briscoe

^ w/ Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

$ w/ Jenny Lewis

% opening for Noah Kahan

The Weakness is out 4/7 via Rounder.