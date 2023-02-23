Yaeji – “Done (Let’s Get It)”

New Music February 23, 2023 12:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music February 23, 2023 12:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Next month, the producer Yaeji will release her her debut album, With A Hammer. With contributions from Loraine James, Nourished By Time, and producers K Wata and Enayet, With A Hammer features the already-released lead single, “For Granted,” and today Yaeji is sharing another album cut, “Done (Let’s Get It).”

“Done (Let’s Get It)” also comes with a music video, which was directed and edited by Yaeji. Shot in Seoul, the clip also stars Yaeji and her grandfather dressed up in bunny-dog costumes. “Let’s get it done / I want it done,” she chants in a pointed request to break generational cycles and “free ourselves from the past,” as a press release outlines.

Listen to and watch “Done (Let’s Get It)” below.

With A Hammer is out 4/7 via XL Recordings.

