Yaeji – “For Granted”
The producer Yaeji has been putting out music for nearly a decade now — she’s released many singles, some EPs, and, in 2020, she shared a full-length mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Now, she’s ready to put out her debut album. It’s called With A Hammer, and its cover art shows her wielding a large hammer, which per a press release actually has a name: Hammer Lee.
With A Hammer will be out on April 7, and it includes contributions from Loraine James, Nourished By Time, and producers K Wata and Enayet. Today, Yaeji is sharing the album’s lead single, “For Granted,” with a self-directed music video. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Submerge FM”
02 “For Granted”
03 “Fever”
04 “Passed Me By”
05 “With A Hammer”
06 “I’ll Remember For Me, I’ll Remember For You”
07 “Done (Let’s Get It)”
08 “Ready Or Not” (Feat. K Wata)
09 “Michin” (Feat. Enayet)
10 “Away x5”
11 “Happy” (Feat. Nourished By Time)
12 “1 Thing To Smash” (Feat. Loraine James)
13 “Be Alone In This”
With A Hammer is out 4/7 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.