The producer Yaeji has been putting out music for nearly a decade now — she’s released many singles, some EPs, and, in 2020, she shared a full-length mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Now, she’s ready to put out her debut album. It’s called With A Hammer, and its cover art shows her wielding a large hammer, which per a press release actually has a name: Hammer Lee.

With A Hammer will be out on April 7, and it includes contributions from Loraine James, Nourished By Time, and producers K Wata and Enayet. Today, Yaeji is sharing the album’s lead single, “For Granted,” with a self-directed music video. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Submerge FM”

02 “For Granted”

03 “Fever”

04 “Passed Me By”

05 “With A Hammer”

06 “I’ll Remember For Me, I’ll Remember For You”

07 “Done (Let’s Get It)”

08 “Ready Or Not” (Feat. K Wata)

09 “Michin” (Feat. Enayet)

10 “Away x5”

11 “Happy” (Feat. Nourished By Time)

12 “1 Thing To Smash” (Feat. Loraine James)

13 “Be Alone In This”

With A Hammer is out 4/7 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.