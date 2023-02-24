In 2021, Chvrches released Screen Violence, a return-to-form that landed on our best albums of the year list. Today, they’re back with a new one-off single, “Over,” which they described on social media as “a brief reprieve from the horrors of CHV4.”

The origins of “Over” stretch back to 2017, as the band explained in a recent interview with Billboard. The group’s Martin Doherty came up with the first version of the track with Swedish producer Oscar Holter, who soon after would go on to have his first #1 hit with a songwriting credit on the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

Chvrches revisited the track with Holter at the end of last year. “[We] got it to a point where everyone was happy with it,” Doherty told Billboard. “And where it felt like somewhere that Chvrches could be going, potentially — that isn’t to say that’s where we’re going, but something that felt 2023, and not like something that’s been kicking around for a few years.”

“Over” is the first song that Chvrches have released since signing a new record deal with Island Records in North America and EMI in the UK. Next month, they’re opening for Coldplay in Brazil.

“Over” is out now via Island/EMI.