Time To Go Back To Chvrch

Chvrches’ last album wasn’t bad so much as it was awkward.

On 2018’s Love Is Dead, the anthemic Glasgow synth-pop band attempted to expand upon the success of their first two albums — which had earned them rave reviews, alternative radio airplay, and consistently large fonts on festival posters and turned singer Lauren Mayberry into an indie-world superstar — by teaming with hit-making producer Greg Kurstin in search of real-deal “wind-in-your-hair” pop music. Although it sometimes sounded the part, the album was bogged down by misbegotten experiments (a turgid Matt Berninger duet, some clumsy Imagine Dragons-style EDM pandering), retreads of superior Chvrches songs, and some overly vague and simplistic lyrics that weren’t up to Mayberry’s usual standards. Less than the work of a great band making the leap, Chvrches’ third LP resembled one of those disjointed releases from anonymous strivers and fading veterans stuck within the mainstream machine, albums that try a little bit of everything in the hopes that something will stick. Within the world of Spotify and Top 40 radio, nothing did. Not only did Love Is Dead fail to secure a mainstream breakthrough for Chvrches, it alienated parts of the trio’s existing fan base. And when they finally did crash the charts the following year, it was by teaming with Marshmello on the eminently forgettable “Here With Me.”

The Marshmello collab felt especially tragic because the best parts of Love Is Dead suggested Chvrches still had the potential to make special music if they could just manage not to let other people mess it up. Mayberry and bandmates Iain Cook and Martin Doherty have always had plenty of industry support, but they became the avatars for indie kids’ full-scale embrace of pop music while handling their music themselves. On debut The Bones Of What You Believe and follow-up Every Open Eye, Chvrches were a closed system, and they clearly knew what they were doing. Evidence since then has indicated that the more they invite other people into their creative process, the less appealing their music becomes. Having finally cracked the Hot 100 by joining up with a mercenary producer in a marshmallow helmet and fully abandoning what made them great in the first place, would they keep going down this road in search of hits at any cost? Fortunately, they have not.

With Screen Violence, out later this week, Chvrches have brought their creative operation back fully in-house. All 10 songs were written and produced by Chvrches and Chvrches alone; the only exception is a writing credit for Robert Smith on “How Not To Drown,” a duet between Mayberry and the legendary Cure frontman that fares far better than her dreary encounter with Berninger on Love Is Dead‘s “My Enemy.” Cook and Doherty handled all the mixing too. The results of this retrenchment are remarkable. Screen Violence finds Chvrches refocused and reinvigorated, back in touch with that old spark but not stuck in the past. They have figured out how to evolve their signature sound without compromising their essential appeal. If you’ve ever enjoyed their music, it’s time to tune back in.

It’s an exhilarating album, but it came from a dark place — specifically, the internet. The title plays off age-old concerns about the psychological impact of violence in TV, movies, and video games, but Mayberry’s new songs are more specifically concerned with the effects of living our lives online, consuming a steady diet of horrific news and toxic discourse as mediated by our devices. This has been an increasingly common concern since the rise of smartphones and social media, but as an outspoken woman in a famous band, Mayberry has seen the worst of it. She was already feeling burned out and disillusioned after spending the better part of a decade bombarded by unsolicited opinions, insults, and even death threats. Then, just as Chvrches were getting started on the album, the pandemic hit, and screens became many people’s only point of contact with the outside world. Cook, who remains in Glasgow, was forced to work remotely with his LA-based bandmates. Not only is the album about screens, it was largely created through screens. It’s a conceit that ran the risk of feeling doubly played out: yet another treatise on the destructive impact of the internet, delivered via yet another “quarantine album.” But the music here is too impassioned and immediate to be shrugged off as Everything Now-style hectoring. Chvrches somehow managed to make an album about the destructive impact of technology feel fresh and vital at this late date.

Where Love Is Dead dealt with the quest for hope in an increasingly dark world, Screen Violence is about fighting to even survive. The album is strewn with regrets, nightmares, death, even a couple references to suicide. One song evokes the horror-movie trope of the “final girl,” the one who makes it out alive but traumatized and splattered in blood, as Mayberry airs out her self-doubt: “I should quit, maybe go get married… And I wonder if I should’ve changed my accent, tried to make myself more attractive.” Near the beginning of the album, before the glow-stick synths pile up and the surging beat achieves liftoff, she sings, “I guess I have to try/ It’s the art of gettin’ by.” Near the end, against a sparse live-band arrangement that finds the band members returning to their pre-Chvrches roots in Scotland’s indie rock scene, she laments, “I drink and I think too much/ I should quit one of the two.” In between she serves up the most acute and vulnerable writing of her career, vivid and emotionally raw. Where the hooks on Love Is Dead singles “Get Out” and “Never Say Die” felt lazy and overly repetitive, similar refrains like “You still matter!” and “I feel like I’m losing my mind!” brim with urgency here. Her melodies have never been sharper.

Cook and Doherty’s production, meanwhile, pulls off the kind of coherent sonic expansion the band aimed for but fell short of last time around. Screen Violence presents an overall darker, more aggressive spin on the gleaming synthpop the band made its name on, while also deploying the most diverse set of sounds on a Chvrches album to date. Some of it sounds like monolithically huge rave bangers gone nuclear, which seems like it must have been a difficult needle to thread without tipping over into cheese; in particular “He Said She Said” and “Violent Delights” inch perilously close to epic YouTube preroll music in the beginning but, upon the addition of Mayberry’s brightly beaming voice, end up feeling overblown in a good way. Other songs clear out space in the mix and weave in elements of goth, post-punk, industrial, and even hip-hop. A heavy bassline and crushing dystopian-wasteland boom-bap drums power “How Not To Drown,” while “Good Girls” pairs chopped, processed vocals out of the School Of Seven Bells playbook with a hard-slapping industrial beat a la Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer.” An influx of guitars lends pleasing new textures to their palate; “Final Girl” in particular ends up sounding like an alternate-universe “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” melancholic yet still buoyant in its own way.

On “California,” another one of those tracks that feels like classic Chvrches despite foregrounding guitars in unprecedented ways, Mayberry builds to climactic epiphany: “No one ever tells ya there’s freedom in failure.” It’s easy to imagine this as both a reflection on Love Is Dead‘s misfortunes and a eureka moment powering Screen Violence‘s success. This does not sound like another crossover attempt; it sounds like a band having fun exploring and experimenting, pushing themselves to make the best record they can make. Rather than catering to the trends of the moment — the wispy minimalist pop girls, the pop-punk hybridizers, the disco revivalists, whatever — the band has unlocked new dimensions within their own sound. Rather than turning to interlopers, they’ve trusted their own instincts. Don’t be surprised if Chvrches start making converts again with this one.