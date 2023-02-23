Watch A Trailer For Disney+ Special Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman

Next month, U2 are releasing Songs Of Surrender, an album of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from their extensive back catalog. We’ve heard new versions of “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” and “With Or Without You,” and it seems like the Irish band are in full retrospective mode. During the Super Bowl, they announced that they’ll be performing a Las Vegas residency in celebration of their 1991 album Achtung Baby, and they’ve got a documentary special coming to Disney+ on March 17 to coincide with the release of Songs Of Surrender.

The unwieldily-titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman was directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) and will follow Letterman as he travels to Ireland for the first time to meet up with Bono and the Edge in their hometown of Dublin. The pair lead Letterman around the city, and Letterman helps them out with a live performance. In a press release, it’s described as “part concert movie, part travel adventure plus a whole lot of Bono and The Edge, with Dave’s humor throughout.”

Check out the trailer below.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman will be on Disney+ on March 17, the same day that Songs Of Surrender is released.