Stream BabyTron’s Surprise EP Out On Bond About Being Out On Bond

New Music February 24, 2023 9:38 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, the Detroit rapper BabyTron was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in the middle of a tour in support of his new album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament which came out at the top of the year. After being released on bond, BabyTron got to work on an EP inspired by the experience of being released on bond, appropriately called Out On Bond. He recorded part of it on the road after getting out and the rest of it at home, and he’s surprise releasing it today. It features five new tracks, and it includes a Certified Trapper feature and a song named after Ice Spice. Listen below.

Out On Bond is out now.

