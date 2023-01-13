Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.

This time around, the BabyTron approach remains the same. The young man says extremely funny shit in a fast and ultra-Detroit herky-jerk flow, over tracks that sample ’80s synth jams. But New Testament does have something new. For the first time, BabyTron is really collaborating heavily with artists from outside his immediate circle. Most of them seem to understand that this is BabyTron’s show and that they’re lucky to be invited.

BabyTron just announced New Testament a week ago, and we posted the early single “Mr. Hanky.” The album features appearances from rappers like Cordae, DaBoii, Babyface Ray, and an absolutely insane-sounding Lil Yachty. I’d like to draw special attention to “RIP Hutch,” the track where BabyTron, Remble, and Rico Nasty all go in over a Lisa Lisa sample. Also, I’m pretty sure “Animorph” flips the Law & Order theme music. This is just good rap music. Stream it below.

Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is out now on Hip-Hop Lab/Empire.