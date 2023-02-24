The Weeknd is six years and a few albums removed from 2016’s Starboy, but “Die For You,” a song from it, refuses to die. In 2021, Abel Tesfaye released a music video for the track to celebrate Starboy‘s fifth anniversary, and more recently “Die For You” has become the latest legacy single to be given new life on TikTok. So much so that it re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, hitting a new #6 peak. At the beginning of February, following an official label-side push, “Die For You” topped Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart.

And today, the Weeknd is releasing a new “Die For You” remix with his old friend and frequent collaborator Ariana Grande. The remix was teased earlier this week, after Grande shared a video from the set of the Wicked movie with the caption: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made.” Grande’s new contribution means it’s likely that “Die For You” will climb even higher on the charts.

Check it out below.

The “Die For You” remix is out now.