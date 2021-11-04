Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in a big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Wicked, according to Variety. The film will be directed by Jon M Chu (In The Heights), with Grande portraying Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

Both Grande and Erivo shared the news on their respective social media accounts. Erivo captioned, “Pink goes good with Green,” while Grande wrote, “Thank goodness.” (Grande is a noted Wicked fan, having performed “The Wizard And I” for the show’s 15th anniversary.) On the production side, Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the Broadway show’s music and lyrics, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. Likewise, Broadway show producer Marc Platt is set to produce the film.

In 2016, Erivo won a Tony (Best Actress In A Musical) and a Grammy (Best Musical Theater Album) for her role in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Grande most recently starred in the forthcoming Adam McKay movie Don’t Look Up, which hits theaters December 10 and streams on Netflix on December 24.