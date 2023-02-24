A former girlfriend who had accused Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner) of abuse has recanted her allegations. In a declaration of support in Manson’s defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood, Ashley Morgan Smithline alleged on Thursday that she was pressured by Wood to publicly accuse Manson of sexual assault and battery. Wood has previously denied ever coercing women to make allegations against Manson, whom she has said “horrifically abused” her for years when they were a couple and briefly engaged.

Smithline had originally come forward with allegations against Manson in an interview with People magazine in 2021, accusing the singer of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse from 2010 to 2013. The interview also alleged Manson had whipped Smithline, raped her while she was unconscious, and carved his initials into her body. People included a photo of the time of what appeared to be a scar on her thigh. “I survived a monster,” she said at the time.

Smithline also told the magazine that meeting Wood and other women allegedly abused by Manson had helped lessen “these feelings of guilt and shame.” Now, Smithline says she felt “manipulated” by these women to make the allegations. “When I said, no this did not happen to me and this was not my experience, I recall being told by Ms. Wood that just because I could not remember did not necessarily mean that it did not happen,” Smithline said in the filing.

In January, Manson settled another lawsuit with Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, where she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Just last month, Mason was sued by an anonymous plaintiff, who alleged that he groomed and sexual assaulted a minor in the 1990s. The lawsuit included counts of sexual battery, and accused Manson’s then-label Interscope and Nothing of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other charges. Manson has denied all abusive behavior in the past.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.