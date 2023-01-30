Marilyn Manson Sued For Sexual Assault Of A Minor In The ’90s

Marilyn Manson is facing a new sexual misconduct lawsuit, this time alleging that he groomed and sexual assaulted a minor in the 1990s. As Rolling Stone reports, an anonymous plaintiff under the name Jane Doe is suing Manson (real name Brian Warner) and his former record labels Interscope and Nothing in Nassau County Supreme Court on Long Island, New York. The lawsuit includes counts of sexual battery, and accuses the labels of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other charges.

Manson has faced more than a dozen lawsuits related to sexual crimes in recent years — last week he settled one of them with Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco — and has vehemently denied all abusive behavior in the past. All of the previous suits have focused on his behavior circa 2010. This is the first to identify predatory behavior near the beginning of his career. He has yet to comment on it.

According to the lawsuit, Doe first met Warner after one of his concerts in Dallas in 1995, when she was 16. She was part of a group of fans waiting to meet Manson outside his tour bus. He allegedly invited her and another underage girl onto the bus, where he requested and wrote down their ages, grades, addresses, and phone numbers. “While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit claims. “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the fuck off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.” The age of consent in Texas was and is 17.

The report continues with more details including Manson’s crew enabling further contact with the girl via a 1-800 number and password as well as calls and online chats with Manson in which he requested explicit photos of her and her friends. He allegedly convinced her to attend a show in New Orleans where another sexual assault took place, and where the plaintiff was also below the age of consent. The contact with Manson and his entourage continued through at least 1999, including one stint when Doe, then 19, traveled with the band on tour for four weeks and spent extensive amounts of time with Manson, regularly taking drugs with him as he allegedly groomed, harassed, and sexually abused her.

The suit is targeting Interscope and Nothing, Trent Reznor’s label, for allegedly enabling Manson’s behavior. Per the filing, “Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records were aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior. As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.”

In 2021, after the circulation of a scene in Manson’s memoir described Manson and Reznor assaulting a drunk girl together, Reznor called the story a “complete fabrication.” At the time, he stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.” Nothing and Interscope have yet to comment on the current lawsuit.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.