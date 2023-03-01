Stereogum Announces Range Life 2023 In Austin

Stereogum Announces Range Life 2023 In Austin

Stereogum Range Life will return to Austin later this month with an afternoon showcase during SXSW Music week. The event takes place on Thursday 3/16 from noon-6pm at Cheer Up Charlie’s (900 Red River St.) where we previously brought a ton of amazing acts in 2019.

This year’s lineup is:

Inside Stage
12pm: They Are Gutting A Body Of Water
1pm: Knifeplay
2pm: Truth Club
3pm: Portrayal Of Guilt
4pm: Strange Ranger
5pm: Debby Friday

Outside Stage
12:30pm: Algiers
1:30pm: Hotline TNT
2:30pm: Frost Children
3:30pm: Militarie Gun
4:30pm: Bartees Strange
5:30pm: Coco & Clair Clair

You should be familiar with all of those acts if you read this site! A bunch have been featured in our Band To Watch column and we are excited to watch them.

You must RSVP to attend via Dentity by scanning the QR code below or clicking here and entering your info.

RSVP is free and all-ages. Thanks to the venue Cheer Up Charlie’s, production partners AdHoc Projects, and sponsors Dentity and Cloud Water. Poster design by newyorkfriendly!

See you there. 🤠


