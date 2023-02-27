Since releasing their debut album Moveys in 2020, the Band To Watch Slow Pulp have toured on their own and, more recently, as support for all-stars Alvvays. They released Deleted Scenes, a couple of Moveys leftovers. And the band — which started in Madison, WI but is now based out of Chicago, has signed to ANTI- Records. They’re announcing the signing alongside a new single, “Cramps.”

“The song came out of a jam at practice right after I had proclaimed that my period cramps were particularly bad that day,” the group’s Emily Massey said in a statement. “It is about searching for things you wish you had in other people and creating this character in your head that has all the physical and emotional attributes you feel that you are lacking.”

Slow Pulp are about to head out on a European tour with Death Cab For Cutie, and then they’ll be opening for the Pixies stateside in May. Check out “Cramps” and their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/05 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Gra Hal ^

03/06 Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfia ^

03/07 Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene ^

03/09 Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle ^

03/10 Tilberg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ^

03/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ^

03/12 Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk ^

03/14 Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ^

03/15 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Atelier ^

03/16 Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel ^

03/18 Nottingham, England @ Rock City ^

03/19 Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre ^

03/21 Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute ^

03/22 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall ^

03/23 Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom ^

03/25 Manchester, England @ Apollo ^

03/27 Brighton, England @ Dome ^

03/28 London, England @ Roundhouse ^

03/29 London, England @ Royal Albert Hall ^

05/04 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

05/06 Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater %

05/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

05/09 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic PAC %

05/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre %

05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre %

^ with Death Cab For Cutie % with the Pixies

“Cramps” is out now via ANTI-.