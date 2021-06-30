Slow Pulp – “Iowa”

New Music June 30, 2021 3:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Moveys, last year’s debut album from shoegazey Chicago Band To Watch Slow Pulp, included songs called “Idaho” and “Montana.” The former track has now been transformed into “Iowa,” which is out today as the B-side from the group’s new Deleted Scenes 7″.

The geographically transposed composition is softer and dreamier than the original, and like everything this band releases, it’s extremely pretty — even if it might facilitate the ugly tradition of ignorant coast-dwellers mixing up similar-sounding states from the middle of the map. (Slow Pulp, who originated out of Wisconsin, can be trusted not to make the same mistake.) Check it out below.

Deleted Scenes is out now digitally and 11/12 physically via Winspear.

