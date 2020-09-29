Slow Pulp – “Montana”

At their best, Slow Pulp can completely immerse you in a feeling. “Montana,” the latest single from the Wisconsin-founded, Chicago-based dream-pop Band To Watch’s suddenly imminent debut album Moveys, finds them at their best. The track is a slow, steady procession into deep melancholy, one that sounds like Soccer Mommy at her most Mazzy Star.

Singer-guitarist Emily Massey adds this background:

This song is about moving beyond defining myself in terms of my mental health. I’ve been working through this over the last couple of years and this song is a reflection of this process and where I am now. “Montana” was the first song we finished recording for the album. Henry’s early demo was kind of heavy and distorted, and when we went to play it together for the first time, it came out a lot slower and cleaner. Our friend Willie Christianson wrote and recorded the slide guitar and harmonica parts.

Listen below, and if you dig, be sure to check out the other advance singles “Idaho,” “Falling Apart,” and “At It Again.”

Moveys is out 10/9 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.