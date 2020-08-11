Slow Pulp – “Falling Apart”

Last year, Slow Pulp impressed us with their ability to take the aesthetics and moods of shoegaze and bring it into a poppier songwriting mold. We named them a Band To Watch, and their EP Big Day was one of the best of the year. So it was exciting news when, last month, they announced their full-length debut Moveys and shared the song “Idaho,” a promising first glimpse of the album. And today, they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of Moveys is called “Falling Apart.” Here’s what frontwoman Emily Massey had to say about it:

As we were finishing up writing the album my parents got into a serious car accident and I came back home to help take care of them. A couple of weeks later COVID-19 started getting worse in the US, and quarantine began. Life felt completely surreal, everything had drastically changed and at such a rapid pace. It was especially strange because everyone was experiencing the same thing at the same time, but couldn’t be physically with each other to support each other. I felt like I couldn’t process any emotions I had about the whole ordeal because I had to keep it together to take care of my family. It became easier to stay numb, and create a facade that I was doing ok, than it was to release any type of healthy emotion for a long time. Luckily I did allow myself to have a full on breakdown induced by a stubbed toe and confusion over taxes, sometimes it’s the littlest things that finally get you.

A dustier but still lilting track, “Falling Apart” leans a bit more into Slow Pulp’s slowcore-tinged indie side. Aided by violin from Molly Gemer — a collaborator of Alex G, who Slow Pulp have toured with — the whole song has a kind of wheezing, dusty feel despite its floating quality, getting at the kind of exasperated paralysis Massey described from earlier this year. It comes with a video directed by Jake Lazovick. Check it out below.

Moveys is out 10/9 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.