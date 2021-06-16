Slow Pulp – “At It Again (Again)”

Last year, Band To Watch alums Slow Pulp released their debut album Moveys. Now they’re about to return with a 7″ called Deleted Scenes, which features reimagined versions of two Moveys tracks, “At It Again” and “Iowa.”

Along with the news, the band has shared the former — now titled “At It Again (Again).” As you might recall, the album version of “At It Again” wasn’t aggressive, exactly, but rode along a rush of distorted guitars. “At It Again (Again)” is dreamy in a totally different way. It’s more restrained and acoustic, Emily Massey cooing over carefully placed piano notes and quiet guitar ripples.

Check it out below.

Deleted Scenes is out digitally 6/30 and physically 11/12 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.