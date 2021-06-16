Slow Pulp – “At It Again (Again)”

New Music June 16, 2021 4:40 PM By Ryan Leas

Slow Pulp – “At It Again (Again)”

New Music June 16, 2021 4:40 PM By Ryan Leas

Last year, Band To Watch alums Slow Pulp released their debut album Moveys. Now they’re about to return with a 7″ called Deleted Scenes, which features reimagined versions of two Moveys tracks, “At It Again” and “Iowa.”

Along with the news, the band has shared the former — now titled “At It Again (Again).” As you might recall, the album version of “At It Again” wasn’t aggressive, exactly, but rode along a rush of distorted guitars. “At It Again (Again)” is dreamy in a totally different way. It’s more restrained and acoustic, Emily Massey cooing over carefully placed piano notes and quiet guitar ripples.

Check it out below.

Deleted Scenes is out digitally 6/30 and physically 11/12 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    10 hours ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    2 days ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    4 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest