Cindy Lee Cancels Remainder Of Diamond Jubilee Tour

Cindy Lee has canceled their tour due to personal reasons. The drag queen hypnagogic pop project of former Women leader Patrick Flegel canceled today’s Chicago date, and now other venues have confirmed that the entire run is no longer taking place.

In March, Cindy Lee released Diamond Jubilee, which was met with immediate critical acclaim. The double album was sold exclusively through a GeoCities site and streamed on YouTube, but not other streaming services. The artist has not yet made a statement about the tour (with Freak Heat Waves opening) which began April 6 and was supposed to end May 18. Freak Heat Waves say that they are in the process of trying to schedule make up shows where possible.