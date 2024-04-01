Steam Cindy Lee’s New Double Album Diamond Jubilee
A few weeks ago, Cindy Lee, aka former Women leader Patrick Flegel, announced a new triple album called Darling Of The Diskotheque. The album is here now, with a new title and pared down to “just” two discs.
As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the rechristened Diamond Jubilee still contains more than enough music to fit on three LPs. It seems Flegel has made good use of the four years since 2020’s pair of releases What’s Tonight To Eternity? and Cat O’ Nine Tails.
Diamond Jubilee presents a broad cross-section of throwback pop sounds filtered through a lo-fi indie-rock prism. It’s a lot to process in one sitting, but you can soak it all in below via a full-album YouTube stream. (The album is also available for purchase — exclusively through a Geocities site!)
Here’s the tracklist, as printed in the YouTube information:
CD1
I DIAMOND JUBILEE
II GLITZ
III BABY BLUE
IV DREAMS OF YOU
V ALL I WANT IS YOU
VI DALLAS
VII OLIVE DRAB
VIII ALWAYS DREAMING
IX WILD ONE
X FLESH AND BLOOD
XI LE MACHINISTE FANTOME
XII KINGDOM COME
XIII DEMON BITCH
XIV I HAVE MY DOUBTS
XV TIL POLARITYS END
XVI REALISTIK HEAVEN
CD2
I STONE FACES
II GAYBLEVISION
III DRACULA
IV LOCKSTEPP
V GOVERNMENT CHEQUE
VI DEEPEST BLUE
VII TO HEAL THIS WOUNDED HEART
VIII GOLDEN MICROPHONE
IX IF YOU HEAR ME CRYING
X DARLING OF THE DISKOTEQUE
XI DONT TELL ME IM WRONG
XII WHATS IT GOING TO TAKE
XIII WILD ROSE
XIV DURHAM CITY LIMIT
XV CRIME OF PASSION
XVI 24/7 HEAVEN