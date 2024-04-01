A few weeks ago, Cindy Lee, aka former Women leader Patrick Flegel, announced a new triple album called Darling Of The Diskotheque. The album is here now, with a new title and pared down to “just” two discs.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the rechristened Diamond Jubilee still contains more than enough music to fit on three LPs. It seems Flegel has made good use of the four years since 2020’s pair of releases What’s Tonight To Eternity? and Cat O’ Nine Tails.

Diamond Jubilee presents a broad cross-section of throwback pop sounds filtered through a lo-fi indie-rock prism. It’s a lot to process in one sitting, but you can soak it all in below via a full-album YouTube stream. (The album is also available for purchase — exclusively through a Geocities site!)

Here’s the tracklist, as printed in the YouTube information: