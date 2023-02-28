Decisive Pink – “Destiny”

New Music February 28, 2023 10:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Back in December, Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV, both estimable artists on their own, announced that they’d gotten together to form a new duo called Decisive Pink, and they also shared their hugely promising debut track “Haffmilch Holiday.” Kate NV has her own solo album WOW coming out on Friday, and now Decisive Pink have also announced their own debut LP.

The Decisive Pink album comes with the presumably-ironic title Ticket To Fame, and it’s coming out later this year. New single “Destiny” is a woozy, pretty art-pop track that builds a serious feeling and uses Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV’s overlapping voices in cool ways. In director Sasha Kulak‘s “Destiny” video, the two artists appear as moving paintings. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Haffmilch Holiday”
02 “What Where”
03 “Ode To Boy”
04 “Destiny”
05 “Potato Tomato”
06 “Voice Message”
07 “Cosmic Dancer”
08 “Rodeo”
09 “Interludé”
10 “Dopamine”
11 “Dusk”

Ticket To Fame is out 6/9 on Fire Records. Pre-order it here.

