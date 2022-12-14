Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian + Kate NV) – “Haffmilch Holiday”

0

Decisive Pink is a new(ish) project made up of Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV. They have a debut album due out next year, and today they’re sharing their first-ever single together, “Haffmilch Holiday,” which was inspired by their ritual of ordering haffmilch cappuccinos while they were constructing the album together in Köln, Germany. It’s a gliding, esoteric pop song that feels like a perfect melding of the pair’s talents.

Deradoorian released her sophomore full-length, Find The Sun, back in 2020. Kate NV just announced a new album, WOW, which is out in March.

Check out “Haffmilch Holiday” below.

“Haffmilch Holiday” is out now via Fire Talk.

