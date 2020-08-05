Deradoorian – “Mask Of Yesterday”

Angel Deradoorian’s astrologically inclined Find The Sun is one of those albums that has been stuck in rollout limbo this year, originally planned for a spring release but delayed due to COVID-19. Thus, Deradoorian — who also contributed vocals to yesterday’s blistering and beautiful indie all-star Black Sabbath cover — has now shared half the album ahead of release, just to keep up that promo momentum.

Prior to today Deradoorian had shared four advance singles from Find The Sun: “Saturnine Night,” “Monk’s Robes,” “It Was Me,” and “Corsican Shores.” Today she adds a fifth, an eerie choral number called “Mask Of Yesterday.” Despite the au courant title, it has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Listen below.

Find The Sun is out 9/18 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.