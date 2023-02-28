Let The Moon Be A Planet, the first volume of RVNG’s new Reflections series, brings together guitarist extraordinaire Steve Gunn and David Moore, the leader of the brilliant ambient ensemble Bing & Ruth. Last month they shared “Over The Dune,” the album’s gorgeously plaintive lead single, and today they’re back with more meditative beauty. New track “Painterly” arrives with a video by Jason Evans, which you can watch below.

Let The Moon Be A Planet is out 3/31 on RVNG.