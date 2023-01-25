Steve Gunn is known for improvising. The Brooklyn-based guitar virtuosos, whose most recent album is the 2021 solo LP Other You belongs to the school of meditative acoustic wanderers who conjure mental landscapes in the moment. David Moore, on the other hand, is a composer; he’s the man behind the minimalist ambient project Bing & Ruth. On a forthcoming album, we’ll hear what happens when these two guys get together.

Steve Gunn and David Moore have just announced a collaborative album called Let The Moon Be A Planet. (Fun title.) The LP is the first in a new series called Reflections, which is being put together by the RVNG Intl. label. Gunn and Moore wrote and recorded the album’s tracks together, with Gunn on guitar and Moore on piano.

The first single from Let The Moon Be A Planet is a calm, still seven-minute instrumental called “Over The Dune.” Over the course of the track, you can almost hear Gunn and Moore circling each other and figuring each other out, finding ways to mesh their two instruments. Below, listen to “Over The Dune” and check out the new LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Over the Dune”

02 “Painterly”

03 “Scattering”

04 “Basin”

05 “Morning Mare”

06 “Libration”

07 “Paper Limb”

08 “Rhododendron”

Let The Moon Be A Planet is out 3/31 on RVNG Intl.