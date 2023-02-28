Three weeks ago, Tony Molina (the bite-sized power-pop veteran) and Sarah Rose Janko (leader of the country-rock band Dawn Riding) announced their debut album as the Lost Days and shared its title track single “In The Store.” They’ve got a second single out today, and it rules. “For Today” is a tender acoustic power-pop gem, one of those would-be fragments that holds its own as a standalone song even as it trails off into sonic ellipsis. “Seems to me the hardest part of staying sober,” Janko sings, “is any time that you come over today.” Below, watch Alicia Vanden Heuvel’s 8mm video for the track.

In The Store is out 3/17 on Speakeasy Studios SF.