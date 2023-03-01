Last year, the Australian musician Sophie Payten put out her latest release as Gordi, the Inhuman EP. Today, she’s back with a new single called “Broke Scene,” which was co-produced by Ethan Gruska. It’s a burbling electronic track that focuses in on Payten’s layered vocals, filled with imagery straight out of a nightmare: “Blackened skies drowning the noise out/ Gasoline dripping from your mouth/ One-way ticket out of this town/ Keep on running, don’t you stop now.”

Here’s how the track came together during a week-long writing retreat:

The Lazy Susan spun around the yum cha table as I drained the last of my Tsingtao. I had an afternoon of writing ahead of me, which was giving me ‘the Sunday feeling.’ I was in such a post lunch haze when I got back to the piano, that I thought I’d just lie down and close my eyes for a second. I woke up an hour later in a cold yum cha sweat. Almost robotically I picked up a guitar and started playing this riff, as if I’d been dreaming about it. I looped a drum part over the top that my friend Chris Messina had sent me. By the time the sun set, I had written “Broke Scene.”

Watch a video for it below, directed by James Dryden.

“Broke Scene” is out now via Jagjaguwar.