Sessa – “Vento A Favor”

New Music February 28, 2023 3:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Sessa – “Vento A Favor”

New Music February 28, 2023 3:19 PM By Chris DeVille

The Brazilian folk musician Sessa impressed us with last year’s Estrela Acesa, his first album for Mexican Summer. Today he’s back with a new song called “Vento a Favor,” which he co-produced with fellow Brazilian Biel Basile and American Mikey Coltun, who plays bass in Mdou Moctar’s band and helped facilitate Moctar’s breakthrough in North America. It’s a dreamy dose of tropicalia that eventually gets spiked with some piercing fuzz guitar, and Sessa has this to say about it:

“Vento a Favor” started as a track meant to be on Estrela Acesa. It was recorded, mixed and mastered in the same sessions as the whole LP but somewhere along the way, when putting the pieces together, I started to feel that its energy was different from the story I was trying to tell with the record. The track was a bit too sure of its force and movement forward, outwards, while Estrela Acesa’s gesture was something more of an inward look, a whisper to the soul. But you know, nothing wrong with that, breathing goes both in and out.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

7 days ago 0

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Songs (That Even Flaming Lips Fans Might Not Know)

6 days ago 0

Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

6 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Bejesus Out Of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”

6 days ago 0

Matt And Kim Discuss New Band PG14 And The Difficulty Of Self-Promotion

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest