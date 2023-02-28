sadie – “Tides”

New Music February 28, 2023 3:31 PM By Chris DeVille

NYC hyperpop singer-songwriter sadie has a new EP called Tides on the way. She shared lead single “All Night” a month ago, and today we hear the title track, a bright yet melancholy slow drift that feels like being enveloped by clouds of digital feeling. “While I was writing Tides I was thinking a lot about impermanence, and the ebb & flow of things: relationships, feelings, the passing of time,” sadie writes in a statement. Watch director Nancy Kote’s video for the song below.

Tides is out 4/7 on sadieworld.

