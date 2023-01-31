sadie – “All Night”

January 31, 2023
0

Last summer, Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab (aka sadie) released her debut hyperpop EP, Nowhere. Today, she’s announcing her second EP, Tides, which is co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet and comes out April 7. Along with the news is a glitzy, glitchy lead single “All Night.”

“I wrote the hook after a string of nights where I was (literally) up all night with my heart racing & my mind going a million miles a minute,” sadie says of “All Night.” “I wanted the production to convey the urgency and electricity of desire, a feeling that is both unbearable and exhilarating at the same time. We wrote the song really fast. I sent the chorus to Alex (Dominic Sen) and she came back with some amazing ideas, and then I brought what Alex & I had worked on to Joe –– and we ended up finishing the song in one session. It came together in a flash––maybe one of the quickest writing processes I’ve ever experienced. Which is fitting of the whirring/amped up headspace I was in at the time.”

Listen to “All Night” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Tides”
02 “Okay”
03 “All Night”
04 “WYN”

Tides is out 4/7 via sadieworld.

