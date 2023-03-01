Frost Children — aka New York hyperpop pair of Lulu and Angel Prost — are announcing their first album for True Panther, Speed Run. Out in April, Speed Run features “Flatline,” which the duo released in January. In addition to the album announce, Frost Children are sharing another album single called “ALL I GOT,” which also has a video.

“‘ALL I GOT’ is Frost Children’s radio-ready single designed for maximum listenability,” the band said of their latest track in a statement. “At this moment, ‘ALL I GOT’ is the Universal Tune, and you should be comforted by its all-encompassing ubiquity. It’s everything you want, and everything you need.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “COUP”

02 “FLATLINE”

03 “SICK TRIP”

04 “ALL I GOT”

05 “OBSESSED”

06 “SERPENT”

07 “HI 5”

08 “LET IT BE” (Feat. EXUM)

09 “ANGEL’S THOUGHTS”

10 “WONDERLAND” (Feat. Blaketheman1000, May Rio)

11 “NOTICE ME” (Feat. 8485)

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – Durham, NC @ Pinhock *

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

03/14-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo **

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord **

03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

04/14 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/04 – Washington DC @ Echostage ***

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ***

05/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ***

05/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ***

* = w/ Model/Actriz

** = w/ Blaketheman1000

*** = Yves Tumor + Pretty Sick

Speed Run is out 4/14 via True Panther.