Frost Children – “Flatline”

Marcus Maddox

New Music January 24, 2023 11:20 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Frost Children – “Flatline”

Marcus Maddox

New Music January 24, 2023 11:20 AM By Tom Breihan
0

New York’s Frost Children are two siblings, Lulu and Angel Prost, who make arch and giddy hyperpop. The duo’s first record was a commissioned soundtrack for a 2021 runway show, which should give you some idea what you’re getting into here. Last year, Front Children self-released their album Spiral. Since then, they’ve signed with True Panther Sounds, and they’ve just released their new single “Flatline,” their first for the label. “Flatline” is built on a pounding, squelching house beat, and it’s got vocals that go back and forth between misty bedroom-pop and quasi-rap chanting. I think it’s pretty fun. Check out the Powered By Wind-directed video below.

“Flatline” is out now on True Panther.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

20 Great David Crosby Moments

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway

3 days ago 0

Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

1 day ago 0

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest