New York’s Frost Children are two siblings, Lulu and Angel Prost, who make arch and giddy hyperpop. The duo’s first record was a commissioned soundtrack for a 2021 runway show, which should give you some idea what you’re getting into here. Last year, Front Children self-released their album Spiral. Since then, they’ve signed with True Panther Sounds, and they’ve just released their new single “Flatline,” their first for the label. “Flatline” is built on a pounding, squelching house beat, and it’s got vocals that go back and forth between misty bedroom-pop and quasi-rap chanting. I think it’s pretty fun. Check out the Powered By Wind-directed video below.

“Flatline” is out now on True Panther.