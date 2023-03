A few weeks ago, the UK producer Clark announced a new album, Sus Dog, that was executive produced by Thom Yorke. He shared “Town Crank” from it at the time, and today Clark is back with another new single, the springy and textured “Clutch Pearlers,” which comes with a music video directed by Dylan Hayes. Check it out below.

Sus Dog is out 5/26 via Throttle Records. Pre-order it here.