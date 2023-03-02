Joni Mitchell performances are rare these days due to the legendary singer-songwriter’s health struggles in recent years, but she’s been making her way back into the public eye with a smattering of performances and the promise of a full proper set this summer. Wednesday night, Mitchell performed onstage once more at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC as she was honored with the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Quite a few of her famous friends and admirers preceded her.

Among the night’s performers were Mitchell’s former partner Graham Nash, her longtime friend James Taylor, and Brandi Carlile, who is spearheading Mitchell’s big show this summer at the Gorge in George, Washington. Cyndi Lauper led a large group of artists through “Big Yellow Taxi,” while Annie Lennox sang “Both Sides Now.” Marcus Mumford, Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock, Ledisi, and Angélique Kidjo also performed. And at the end of the night, Mitchell herself took the stage to sing Gershwin’s “Summertime” and her own “The Circle Game.” Check out footage from the night below via the CBC and the Associated Press, including performance clips and interviews.