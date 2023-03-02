Dilly Dally Breaking Up, Announce Final Show

The Toronto four-piece Dilly Dally are breaking up. They announced the news on social media today, and they’ll play their final show at Lee’s Palace in their hometown in May. “Thank you to anyone who’s ever come to see us perform, the artists who’ve inspired us, and everyone in the extended DD family,” the band wrote. “It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately.”

The band has also shared a couple of new songs, the last they’ll make together. “Colour Of Joy” and “Morning Light” were “recorded close to home in Toronto” and “came about naturally over the last year or so.”

“For anyone who’s shown support in any way, from fans to friends to collaborators,” they continued in their social media post. “We could not have accomplished what we did without each of you, and will be forever grateful.”

Dilly Dally formed in 2009, though their first recorded output started emerging in 2014, including early highlight “Candy Mountain.” In 2015, they released their debut album, Sore — we named them one of the Best New Bands from that year. Their second (and now final) album Heaven came out in 2018.

Tickets for their final show are on sale tomorrow. Listen to their new songs below.