Fall Out Boy’s New Album Features Ethan Hawke

Later this month Fall Out Boy will release their new album So Much (For) Stardust. We posted the music video where they attempt to kidnap Rivers Cuomo and alerted you to guitarist Joe Trohman’s departure for mental health reasons, and now we’re alerting you that they’ve unveiled the tracklist, in the process revealing some crucial information about the album.

That information is this: The album’s solitary guest feature belongs to one Ethan Hawke, whose acting career has long been intertwined with music. (Let’s do a File, Ethan!) Hawke appears on a song called “The Pink Seashell” at the absolute center of the album’s 13-song tracklist. My interest is piqued!

all those seashells add up 🐚🫧 So Much (For) Stardust drops March 24th https://t.co/9K598PJwFL pic.twitter.com/B9UbpL4CTJ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) March 3, 2023

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2.