Fall Out Boy’s New Album Features Ethan Hawke

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

News March 3, 2023 1:35 PM By Chris DeVille

Fall Out Boy’s New Album Features Ethan Hawke

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

News March 3, 2023 1:35 PM By Chris DeVille

Later this month Fall Out Boy will release their new album So Much (For) Stardust. We posted the music video where they attempt to kidnap Rivers Cuomo and alerted you to guitarist Joe Trohman’s departure for mental health reasons, and now we’re alerting you that they’ve unveiled the tracklist, in the process revealing some crucial information about the album.

That information is this: The album’s solitary guest feature belongs to one Ethan Hawke, whose acting career has long been intertwined with music. (Let’s do a File, Ethan!) Hawke appears on a song called “The Pink Seashell” at the absolute center of the album’s 13-song tracklist. My interest is piqued!

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Frankfurt Cancels Roger Waters Concert, Calling Him One Of The World’s Most Well-Known Antisemites

4 days ago 0

Cast And Crew Members Describe The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol As Degrading “Torture Porn,” HBO Responds

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “What Goes Around… Comes Around”

3 days ago 0

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

15 hours ago 0

Watch Weezer And The Detroit Youth Choir Blow Away Simon Cowell On America’s Got Talent

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest