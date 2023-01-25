Fall Out Boy Attempt To Kidnap Rivers Cuomo In “Heartbreak Feels So Good” Video

Last week, stadium-emo veterans Fall Out Boy announced their new album So Much (For) Stardust and shared first single “Live From The Other Side.” On the same day, founding guitarist Joe Trohman let the world know that he’d be taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health. Trohman recorded the new album with the band, but he evidently won’t be part of the promo blitz. The night before Trohman made his announcement, Fall Out Boy played Kimmel as a trio. Right now, Fall Out Boy are continuing the march toward the new LP’s release, and they’re going heavy on the hijinks.

Today, Fall Out Boy released “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” the second single from So Much (For) Stardust. In the song’s video, the band attempts to stage a stunt: a planned kidnapping of River Cuomo. (Cuomo’s band Weezer played the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy last year.) But Cuomo doesn’t want to be fake-kidnapped, so he sends a mob of screaming fans after Fall Out Boy, which leads to the band fighting bikers, jumping off rooftops, and driving a fan through a cake.

Fall Out Boy shot the “Heartbreak Feels So Good” video with director Whitey McConnaughy, who’s done excellent low-budget videos for bands like Red Fang and PUP. The clip includes a quick acknowledgment that Joe Trohman isn’t taking part: “Where’s Joe?” “Oh, you know Joe. Where is he ever?” The whole spectacle really dials up the wackiness meter, and you can see it for yourself below.

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra.