Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed a pair of hotly contested bills into law Thursday: one banning drag shows and other “adult cabaret” performances on public property and in spaces where they could be viewed by minors, the other banning gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender youth. The move has incited waves of protest, and now the state’s premier music festival has weighed in.

On its social media accounts, Bonnaroo, which takes place on a farm near Manchester, Tennessee, shared the following statement in response to the drag ban:

Bonnaroo has and always will be a place for inclusivity, a safe haven for people of all walks of life and a champion of self-expression. Rest assured The Farm will remain a sanctuary for those freedoms and Bonnaroovians will see no changes in programming or celebration of self-expression at the festival.

This year’s Bonnaroo is happening June 15-18 with headliners Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Foo Fighters plus the likes of Paramore and Lil Nas X.