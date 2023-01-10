Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More
Bonnaroo has announced its 2023 lineup. Headliners for the fest — going down June 15-18 in Manchester, Tenn. — are Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters, who were also just announced for Boston Calling with Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger topping the Thursday night bill. Also on deck are two of Tennessee’s great rock bands, Paramore and Diarrhea Planet, who’ll again reunite after returning for two local gigs in November, plus fellow Tennesseans Three 6 Mafia and Sheryl Crow.
Some of the other names that are jumping out at me: Tyler Childers, Lil Nas X, Fleet Foxes, Alex G, Jenny Lewis, black midi, My Morning Jacket, the Beths, Makaya McCraven, Korn, JID, Pixies, girl in red, Men I Trust, MUNA, Knocked Loose, Portugal. The Man, Amber Mark, Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Marcus Mumford, Baby Keem, Rina Sawayama, AFI, Sylvan Esso, 070 Shake, Dehd, Ezra Furman, and Sampa The Great. Get ticket info here and check out the full daily lineup below.
LINEUP:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle &Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa The Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver