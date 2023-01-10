Boston Calling 2023 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore, & More

The iconic Beantown music fest Boston Calling has announced its impressive 2023 lineup. Taking place across Memorial Day Weekend in Allston, Boston Calling will feature Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore as headliners. Additional big-name acts include Alanis Morissette (playing her first show in Boston since 2012), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, the Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, cover stars King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, and more.

Featuring more than 50 acts, Boston Calling will also have the following artists on hand: Chelsea Cutler, LÉON, Fletcher, 070 Shake, Teddy Swims, Joy Oladokun, the Linda Lindas, the Beaches, Brutus, Genesis Owusu, the Aces, Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis. The full lineup is below, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 12 At 10 AM ET. Click here for more info.

Friday, May 26

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song