Boston Calling 2023 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore, & More
The iconic Beantown music fest Boston Calling has announced its impressive 2023 lineup. Taking place across Memorial Day Weekend in Allston, Boston Calling will feature Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore as headliners. Additional big-name acts include Alanis Morissette (playing her first show in Boston since 2012), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, the Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, cover stars King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, and more.
Featuring more than 50 acts, Boston Calling will also have the following artists on hand: Chelsea Cutler, LÉON, Fletcher, 070 Shake, Teddy Swims, Joy Oladokun, the Linda Lindas, the Beaches, Brutus, Genesis Owusu, the Aces, Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis. The full lineup is below, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 12 At 10 AM ET. Click here for more info.
Friday, May 26
Foo Fighters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The National
Niall Horan
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Swims
LÉON
TALK
Celisse
The Beaches
Zolita
GA-20
Alisa Amador
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27
The Lumineers
Alanis Morissette
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips
Mt. Joy
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Loveless
Welshly Arms
Neemz
Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28
Paramore
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Maren Morris
070 Shake
The Walkmen
The Linda Lindas
Wunderhorse
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Juice
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song